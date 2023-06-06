SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$0.35–$0.26 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Stock Down 2.3 %

SCWX opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $701.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Articles

