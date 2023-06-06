Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

