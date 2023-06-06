Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

