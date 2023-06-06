Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.3 %

About Barclays

Barclays stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

