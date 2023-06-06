Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 972,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,502,139. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

