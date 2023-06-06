Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 627,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

