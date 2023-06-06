Sei Investments Co. Has $4.82 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 603,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

USPH stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

