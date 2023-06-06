Sei Investments Co. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

