Sei Investments Co. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

