Sei Investments Co. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Heartland Financial USA worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,293 shares of company stock valued at $340,025 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.