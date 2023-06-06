Sei Investments Co. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Coherus BioSciences worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.