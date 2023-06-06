Sei Investments Co. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.