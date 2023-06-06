Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Profile

QDEL opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

