Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

