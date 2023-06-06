Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,064 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

