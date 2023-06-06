Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,244 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

EFX opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $203.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.