Sei Investments Co. Sells 503 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.60% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CHCT opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.32 million, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 620.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

