Sei Investments Co. Sells 84,477 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Axonics worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Axonics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

