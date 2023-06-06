Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 145,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 110,548 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.