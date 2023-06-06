ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $557.78 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $559.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.16. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

