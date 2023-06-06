Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

