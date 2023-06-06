Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.04 and a 200 day moving average of $277.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

