Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 136,721 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,721 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NYSE CFG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

