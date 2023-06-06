Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.