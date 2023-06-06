Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,192 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

PLD stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

