Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $363.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.33. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

