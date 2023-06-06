Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.15 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.