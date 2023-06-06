Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,228 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

VNO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

