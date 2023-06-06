Shelton Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.