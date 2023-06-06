Shelton Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,228,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,210,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

