Shelton Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.