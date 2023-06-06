Shelton Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,652 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 528,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

