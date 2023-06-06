Shelton Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,539 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,334,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 440,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

