Shelton Capital Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 194,942 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,508,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

