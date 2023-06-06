Shelton Capital Management Has $744,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

