Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

