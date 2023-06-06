Shelton Capital Management Purchases 2,660 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Performance

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

