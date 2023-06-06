Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Block were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 1.1 %

SQ stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

