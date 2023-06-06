Shelton Capital Management Sells 119 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

NBIX stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.