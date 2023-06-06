Shelton Capital Management Sells 132 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

