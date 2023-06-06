Shelton Capital Management Sells 13,914 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,908.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,854. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

