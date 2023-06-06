Shelton Capital Management Sells 18,363 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.