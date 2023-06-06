Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,572 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after buying an additional 60,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

AEIS stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $102.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $576,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

