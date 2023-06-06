Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,600 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SK Telecom Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

