Shelton Capital Management Sells 27,946 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

