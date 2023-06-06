Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,639 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 69,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.75 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

