Shelton Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,485,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,402,000 after purchasing an additional 585,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 455,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

