Shelton Capital Management Sells 72 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after buying an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

