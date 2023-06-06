Shelton Capital Management Sells 75,494 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,494 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

