Shelton Capital Management Sells 9,600 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in QuantumScape by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE QS opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.