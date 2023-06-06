Shelton Capital Management Takes $1.90 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

